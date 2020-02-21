Share on Pinterest Experts say delaying vaccinations can put young children at risk of developing serious illnesses that vaccines can prevent. Getty Images

A new study reports that one-third of parents in the United States delay vaccinations for their children.

Parents tell Healthline that they made their decision based on books and online materials they’ve read.

Experts say delaying vaccines can put young children at risk of developing serious illnesses.

When her fourth child was born 9 years ago, Alice Dorn did something she hadn’t done with her previous three children.

She adopted her own personally set schedule for her child’s immunizations.

“Our pediatrician did not like it at all,” Dorn told Healthline. “She was willing to go along with it, but she did not like it at all.”

How did Dorn remain confident in using her own schedule for her child?

“I just trusted my gut,” she said.

Dorn isn’t alone.

A study published today in the journal Pediatrics reports that one-third of parents in the United States are now choosing to delay vaccinations for their young children.

That isn’t good news nor is it surprising, according to Dr. Ofer Levy, the director of the Precision Vaccines Program at Boston Children’s Hospital in Massachusetts.

“The trajectory over 5 to 10 years on hesitancy has been concerning,” Levy told Healthline. “Over the past decade and around the world, 90 to 95 percent of social media content (on this subject) is anti-vax. It’s disturbing. We are at a breaking point with vaccinations. We’re seeing diseases we had irradiated come back.”