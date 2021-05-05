Share on Pinterest Many Americans aren’t aware of how sun exposure can raise their risk of skin cancer. Javi Indy/Getty Images

Skin cancer is the most common cancer affecting Americans today.

A new survey by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found that about a third of Americans failed a basic quiz on skin cancer and sun exposure.

Thirty-one percent of Americans are unaware that tanning can cause skin cancer.

Wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and performing regular skin self-exams can all help lower your risk of skin cancer.

Here’s what Americans got wrong:

53 percent are unaware that shade will protect them from the sun’s harmful UV rays

47 percent either incorrectly believe or are unsure that having a base tan will prevent sunburns

35 percent either incorrectly believe or are unsure that as long as you don’t burn, tanning is safe

31 percent are unaware that tanning causes skin cancer

Dr. Seemal R. Desai, member of the AAD board of directors, said he was surprised to learn how many Americans failed the quiz.

“Our work as board certified dermatologists is to educate our patients about skin cancer prevention and sun safety. During times like this, when social distancing regulations due to the pandemic are compelling people to be outdoors more, this becomes very timely,” Desai told Healthline.

To help inform the public about reducing the risk of skin cancer, the AAD launched the #PracticeSafeSun campaign.

“Everyone is at risk of skin cancer, regardless of age, gender, or race. Tanning, whether it be indoors or outdoors, can be extremely detrimental to patients and lead to skin cancer as well as premature wrinkles, age spots, and more,” Desai said.

He added that using tanning beds before the age of 35 can increase your chances of developing melanoma by close to 60 percent. The risk continues to increase with each use of a tanning bed.

When outdoors, Desai recommends seeking shade whenever appropriate. He points out that the sun’s rays are the strongest between the hours of approximately 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Since shade isn’t always possible, the following steps can help ensure you enjoy the sun safely.