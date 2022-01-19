Share on Pinterest Researchers say people who contract the Omicron variant are far less likely to be hospitalized or die compared to people with the Delta variant.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New research indicates that people are far less likely to be hospitalized or die from the COVID-19 Omicron variant than with the Delta variant.

Experts say people who are unvaccinated may face much higher risks than people who are vaccinated.

They do note that COVID-19 vaccines appear to be more effective against the Delta strain than against Omicron.

The Omicron variant is far less likely to cause death than the Delta variant, a new study of people with COVID-19 in California concludes.

In addition, the study shows that your odds of ending up in the hospital or in the intensive care unit (ICU) are also greatly reduced with an Omicron case.

And even if you do get sick enough with Omicron to be hospitalized, you probably won’t need to stay in the hospital as long as you might have if you had contracted the Delta variant, according to the researchers from the Kaiser Permanente health system, the University of California at Berkeley, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed and is thus considered preliminary research.

An earlier study out of Texas also found an association between Omicron cases, less severe disease, and decreased hospitalization rates.

Research from the U.K. Health Security Agency concluded that the risk of an Omicron case leading to an emergency room visit or hospital admission was about half that of the Delta variant. The study also found that while vaccination is less effective against Omicron than Delta, fully vaccinated people are still 81 percent less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated individuals.

The California study reflects the real-world experience and research in the international communities where Omicron first emerged, according to Dr. K.C. Rondello, an epidemiologist and public health professor in Adelphi University’s College of Nursing and Public Health in New York.

“We know that Omicron is less virulent than what we have seen with the wild strain of COVID-19 and previous variants,” Rondello told Healthline.