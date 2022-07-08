Share on Pinterest “Two dose vaccines are still conferring high rates of protection from severe disease with BA.5 and BA.4 variants,” says Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist with UCSF. Andrea Migliarini/Getty Images As of July, the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.5 has emerged as the dominant strain in the United States and currently accounts for more than 53% of recorded cases.

Several recent studies suggest that BA.5 is more contagious and better able to evade immunity from vaccination and prior infection.

However, additional research shows that current vaccines should continue to provide strong protection against hospitalization and severe disease from BA.5.

A recent BA.5 surge in South Africa lead to a significant increase in case numbers but a low impact on hospital capacity. The COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.5 is now the dominant strain spreading in the United States, accounting for 53.6% of cases as of July 8. The variant was first identified in South Africa in February 2022, where it caused a rapid spike in infections. Evidence in several pre-print studies (that have yet to be peer-reviewed) suggests BA.5 may be the most contagious variant yet and it may be able to partially evade immunity from past infection and vaccination. Data also shows that even though BA.5 is causing a surge in infections, the immunity conferred from the vaccines and prior infections continues to protect most people from severe illness, hospitalization, and death. “South Africa has excellent genomic surveillance and data output and has shown us that BA.5 is likely to cause rises in cases (as it already is in the U.S.) but not major increases in severe disease with the degree of population immunity we now have in this country,” Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist with UCSF, told Healthline.

What to know about BA.5 in other countries In South Africa, BA.5 spread rapidly, causing a dramatic increase in cases, but it did not push hospitals to capacity. South Africa didn’t see an uptick in deaths and the BA.5 wave wasn’t as high as previous surges, according to Bernadette Boden-Albala, the director and founding dean of the program in public health at the University of California, Irvine. BA.5 caused an increase in hospitalizations in Portugal, where COVID vaccination and boosted rates are high. But, according to Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security and an infectious disease expert, this isn’t surprising as Portugal didn’t experience major outbreaks of previous Omicron subvariants. “In Portugal, hospitalizations number rose [with BA.5], but they had less severe prior omicron variant waves (which would be expected to be protective against severe disease from newer variants in most people),” Adalja told Healthline. Adalja expects that the U.S. will fare similarly to South Africa. “I think the U.S. is likely to follow the South African path with infections rising but largely being decoupled from hospitals being overwhelmed as immunity from prior Omicron variants coupled to Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies will be operative,” Adalja said.

BA.5 is more contagious and immune-evasive Recent non-peer-reviewed data suggests that BA.5 spreads more rapidly than previous variants. This is how it quickly rose to dominance in many parts of the world, outpacing the highly-transmissible BA.2 variant, says Boden-Albala. In the past week alone, BA.5 cases have increased by 10 percent, Boden Albala added. Additional preliminary research also shows that BA.5 also has immune-evasive properties, diminishing the vaccine’s efficacy in protecting people against symptomatic infections. “BA.5 has mutations in its spike proteins that give it an increased ability to evade the body’s immune response from past COVID infection, especially if immunity is waning, and protection from the vaccines that were designed to combat the original COVID strain,” Boden-Albala said. BA.5 appears to outsmart our first line of defense against infection — antibodies. Our cellular immunity — our T cells and memory B cells — appear to be holding up well, protecting people from severe disease, hospitalization and death, according to Gandhi. Recent data from Qatar also shows that natural infection — occurring up to 14 months ago — remains 97% protective against severe disease with the current subvariants, including BA.5. This study is also preliminary and has not yet been peer-reviewed. “Two dose vaccines are still conferring high rates of protection from severe disease with BA.5 and BA.4 variants (87% protection against hospitalization per South Africa data), which is likely due to the fact that T cell immunity from the vaccines remains protective across variants, from alpha to omicron,” Gandhi said. And as is the case with all variants, BA.5 included, unvaccinated people continue to have the highest risk of being hospitalized and dying. Gandhi thinks that cases will rise in the U.S., due to the diminished ability of antibodies to block infection with BA.5, but rates of severe disease will remain low.

Attitudes about COVID-19 are changing Meanwhile, fewer Americans think COVID-19 is as much of a threat to public health as they previously did, according to a new poll from Pew Research Center. Between January 2022 and May 2022, the percentage of Americans who believe COVID-19 is a major threat to the health of the U.S. population declined from 57 percent to 41 percent.