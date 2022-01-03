Share on Pinterest Adopting new daily habits is one of the tips for having an alcohol-free Dry January. Getty Images Dry January is a program started almost a decade ago in the United Kingdom. Participants agree to abstain from alcohol during the first month of the new year.

Experts say that they expect a record number of people in the United States to attempt to “go dry” this month due to the increase in alcohol use during COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.

Experts say that decreasing or eliminating alcohol intake provides physical as well as mental health benefits.

Tips for a successful Dry January include introducing new daily habits, avoiding alcohol triggers, and learning how to effectively decline an offer of a drink. This year in the United Kingdom, 1 in 6 adults who drink alcohol are planning to participate in “Dry January,” a program first started there in 2013. That amounts to nearly 8 million adults and an increase of 22 percent compared to January 2021, according to Alcohol Change UK, the leading alcohol-related charity that founded the Dry January program. Experts expect a similar increase in people in the United States. They note that there was a significant increase in people using alcohol in 2021 to cope with pandemic stress and that may be why more people than ever are considering an alcohol-free January.

Pandemic trauma linked to increased drinking “Following the holiday season filled with creative cocktails, champagne toasts, and lots of festive parties, many individuals may be considering giving their bodies and brains a break from all the libations,” said Niloufar Nekou, clinical director and licensed marriage and family therapist at Alter Health Group, a mental health facility in Dana Point, California. “With restrictions being reimposed daily across the country to address Omicron, we may see an increase in individuals choosing to participate in Dry January 2022,” she told Healthline. “We have all experienced trauma in navigating COVID-19,” added Jen Bryan, a recovery coach and sobriety expert with the Tempest, an online alcohol recovery and support system program. People who are home with limited interaction and high levels of stress during the pandemic may turn to alcohol to temporarily numb these stresses, but it does not solve the greater issue, Bryan told Healthline. “Alcohol is an affordable, accessible, and socially acceptable way to relieve stress and can provide immediate relief from stress by relaxing the central nervous system and increasing dopamine production in the brain,” said Vanessa Kennedy, PhD, director of psychology at Driftwood Recovery in Texas. Kennedy told Healthline that we’re all experiencing limitations placed on our ability to regulate our stress, loneliness, and boredom through social contact. However, she explains, alcohol misuse has negative consequences for physical and mental health when used more frequently and for longer periods of time. Overuse can lead to developing a tolerance and ultimately worsening anxiety and depression. “The fact that searches have increased for Dry January, the experiment of taking a break from alcohol for the month, suggests a desire to change how we are dealing with stress and get healthier,” Kennedy said. “As we take on new goals in 2022, it makes perfect sense that more people than ever are thinking about the potential benefits of abstinence from alcohol.” About 1 in 4 Americans reported drinking more in 2021 to manage their stress, according to self-reported data collected by the American Psychological Association. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism has also reported an emerging trend of “high intensity drinking,” or an increase in binge drinking. High intensity drinking is when people consume twice (or more) of what’s advisable based on safe drinking guidelines for men and women. Experts also warn that women’s relationship to alcohol has changed the most and it’s not for the better. A study by the RAND Corporation found women in particular had increased their heavier drinking days by 41 percent.

Benefits of a Dry January Bryan, whose own sobriety began with a Dry January, explains that not drinking is a tool that she uses to access a happy life. Her secret for staying sober comes down to community. “I sought out peers to walk me through. By engaging with them, I continue to pick up tips, tricks, and life hacks to add to my toolkit,” she said. During her first Dry January, Bryan said that she found it helpful to schedule the day and she made sure to implement little bits of self-care throughout. Without a hangover, she said it became easy to wake up in the morning and meditate. Around her work day, she scheduled walks, tried cooking, became a yoga studio regular (even on Zoom), and attended recovery group calls, as well as gave herself permission to go to bed early. “Those who decide to take part in Dry January 2022 will likely see improvements in their physical and mental health including better-quality sleep, increased energy, healthier skin, weight loss, improved stress management, decreased anxiety and enhanced relationships,” said Nekou.