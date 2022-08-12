Share on Pinterest Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy (pictured above) was diagnosed with atopic dermatitis (AD) at an early age. Kena Betancur/AFP via GettyImages

Olympic Swimmer Ryan Murphy and professional surfer Coco Ho are speaking out about living with atopic dermatitis (AD).

AD affects more than 9.6 million children and about 16.5 million adults in the United States.

While the exact cause of AD is not known, scientists have detected a genetic component and connection to immune system dysregulation.

Swimmers spend much of their time uncovered and for Olympian Ryan Murphy, exposed skin means his atopic dermatitis (AD) often shows.

Murphy was diagnosed with AD as a child. As the most common type of eczema, the condition affects more than 9.6 million children and about 16.5 million adults in the United States, according to the National Eczema Association (NEA).

“It’s kind of a unique sport to have eczema. I’m in a sport where I’m walking around in a Speedo, so people are seeing a lot of my skin and [I’m] learning how to be comfortable answering questions like what’s on your skin? Is it contagious?” Murphy told Healthline.

For the record, it’s not contagious.

The condition causes flare-ups of rashes and dry skin, which can become infected and burn under water. Murphy often experiences flare-ups all over his body, including on his feet, legs, knees, armpits, and neck.

Sun, stress, sweat, sand, and saltwater can trigger skin lesions, making his time as a swimmer more difficult.

Professional surfer Coco Ho knows Murphy’s struggle all too well. She was diagnosed with AD in her 20s after experiencing an itchy, burning patch behind her ear.

“I originally just thought it was a rash, maybe a stress-related rash that would go away and I ignored it for some time…it would get worse and worse and I’d surf and hop in the salt water and it’d burn, so I realized it was something much more serious than a rash from stress,” she told Healthline.

Both water lovers found treatment and ways to cope with AD so they could continue their time in the water.

To stay mentally strong and focused while swimming despite his AD, Murphy sticks to a well-thought-out plan. His plan includes preventive measures such as moisturizing his skin, using towels made of soft, non-irritating material, showering after being in saltwater or chlorine, and sitting on a towel or blanket at the beach to avoid contact with sand.

“[When] I have a plan, I feel really comfortable and it takes some of the stress away,” he said.

Before competing, Ho focuses on stress reduction by surrounding herself with people who have a calm demeanor, including her closest friends and coach.

“[I also] keep really hydrated [which] helps calm my whole system pretty quickly and try to enjoy everything and not think about itching,” she said.

Right before she enters the ocean, her AD can become inflamed, especially when she’s surfing in hot areas like Hawaii.

“I’ll hop in the water and have a burning sensation for a little bit and I’ll hit a wave and kind of forget about it. [It’s about] learning to make sure I’m treating it before events and keeping my system as cool and calm as I can,” said Ho.