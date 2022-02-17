Share on Pinterest Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva made headlines after she tested positive for trimetazidine — a heart medication that’s banned in the United States and prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Code — before the start of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva also tested positive for other heart drugs that are not banned.

The drug is used to treat angina, a heart condition in which there’s an insufficient supply of oxygen and blood to the heart.

The drug is intended to improve blood and oxygen flow to the heart and helps it work more efficiently.

Some health experts believe the drug could allow elite athletes to train harder and build endurance, giving them an unfair advantage.

The sample from Valieva that tested positive was taken more than 6 weeks ago, bringing up questions about why it hadn’t been tested sooner.

On Feb. 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced that the 15-year-old athlete has been cleared to compete on Feb. 15, although there will be no medal ceremony for Valieva until the investigation into the doping allegations is finalized.

Despite being a heavy favorite for the gold medal, Valieva ultimately placed fourth in the competition.