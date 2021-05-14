Share on Pinterest A new study from the CDC highlights how older adults in rural and poorer areas are less likely to have had the COVID-19 vaccine. Sanjeri/Getty Images Counties with high numbers of older adults living in poverty, alone, or with limited access to a computer or internet have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates among people 65 years or older.

This may reveal the hurdles faced by older adults in trying to get a vaccine.

Experts say this shows the many factors that prevent someone from getting the vaccine. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates among people 65 years or older also have higher numbers of older adults living in poverty or with other social vulnerabilities, according to researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Older adults were among those prioritized to receive the vaccine early during the country’s rollout, as they are at higher risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19. But CDC researchers found that between December 2020 and April of this year, the percentage of older adults who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine varied widely across the country. During this time, 79.1 percent of older Americans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Rates were slightly higher in men (79.6 percent) than women (77.5 percent). They were also slightly higher among 65- to 74-year-olds (79.6 percent) than people 75 years or older (78.3 percent). First-dose vaccination rates ranged from 68.9 percent in Alabama and 69.2 percent in West Virginia to 92.9 percent in Vermont and 99.9 percent in New Hampshire. Researchers also found that counties with lower vaccination rates among older adults were more likely to have higher numbers of older adults living in poverty, living alone, or without access to a computer or the internet. The results were published May 14 in the CDC’s journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) .

Health disparities occurred across pandemic Anne Sosin, MPH, a policy fellow at Dartmouth’s Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy and the Social Sciences, is not surprised that the study found that counties with higher levels of social vulnerability have lower rates of vaccination among older adults. “This tracks with what we’ve seen during the whole pandemic,” she said. “There are distinct risk factors that have produced really significant disparities [in some areas], and many of these disparities are being replicated in the process of vaccination.” The CDC researchers wrote that their results are consistent with earlier studies that found disparities in shingles vaccination and in COVID-19 vaccination across all age groups . Some states have tried to address vaccination barriers faced by older adults. But Dr. Preeti Malani, chief health officer and a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the University of Michigan, says there’s not just one solution to this problem Instead, health officials need to look at why older adults in the community are getting missed. “The solution to each case might be different,” said Malani. “If it’s someone who is concerned about the safety of vaccination, then they should have a conversation with someone they trust, with their doctor or another healthcare provider, and get good information.” “If it’s that people don’t know how to schedule an appointment or just didn’t get around to it, then let’s help them get scheduled.” Transportation can also be a big issue for some older adults. “For a portion of people, it’s really hard to get them out the door, such as older adults who rely on caregivers,” said Malani. “So we need models where people are combining vaccination with home care visits.” Some states are trying these kinds of approaches. Fulton County, Georgia, is offering free Uber and Lyft rides for older adults who don’t have transportation to take them to their vaccination appointment. The White House announced this week that this service will soon be available to all Americans, not just older adults. This is part of President Biden’s effort to ensure that 70 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott launched an initiative to vaccinate homebound older adults in their own homes. Early on, there was a rush to vaccinate older adults to protect them from the coronavirus, which led to an all-hands-on-deck approach. Going forward, different approaches may work. “The hope now is that as people come to their regular doctor’s office — primary care or otherwise — that the office will be set up to vaccinate people there,” Malani said. “This is where the [Johnson & Johnson] vaccine is a potential option — it’s one dose and you’re done.”