Researchers say older adults can become dependent on medications for anxiety. Alternative treatments should be considered. Share on Pinterest Getty Images They can be prescribed as a temporary means of easing depression, improving sleep, and lowering anxiety. However, new research has found that prescribing benzodiazepines may cause addiction issues in 1 in 4 older adults. Benzodiazepines, such as Xanax and Valium, are sedatives in the form of a mild tranquilizer that work by slowing down the brain and central nervous system. They can help relax the body and reduce anxiety, but guidelines advise against extended use of the drugs, especially among the older population. “Use of benzodiazepines by older adults have been associated with a host of potential risks including falls, fractures, motor vehicle accidents, and potentially, an increased risk of dementia. Additionally, when these types of medications are combined with other prescribed medications, such as opioids, they can increase the risk of unintentional overdoses and death,” Dr. Lauren Gerlach, a geriatric psychiatrist at the University of Michigan and lead author of the research, told Healthline.

What researchers discovered Gerlach and her colleagues examined the use of benzodiazepines in older, low-income adults. The researchers interviewed patients who weren’t living in nursing homes or skilled nursing facilities. They also screened them for mental health issues, as well as gathered data on their prescription history. Out of the 576 patients studied who were given their first prescription for benzodiazepine between 2008 and 2016, 152 of those patients still had a prescription a year later. Although guidelines state benzodiazepines should rarely be prescribed to adults over the age of 65, the average age of those receiving their first benzodiazepine prescription was 78. Only a few of the patients had received any psychiatric or psychological care in the previous two years. All had been prescribed the medications by a nonpsychiatrist, such as a primary care physician. “The vast majority of mental healthcare, and prescribing of psychiatric medications such as benzodiazepines to older adults, is by primary care physicians and other nonpsychiatrists. Since mental health providers see only a very small minority of older adults who have mental health issues, we need to support primary care providers better as they manage these patients’ care,” Gerlach said. Patients who were white were four times as likely to continue with long-term use of the drugs. The initial amount prescribed also made a difference. “We found that nonclinical factors such as patient race and the days’ supply in the initial prescription were strongly associated with conversion to long-term use. For just every 10 additional days of medication prescribed, a patient’s risk of long-term use nearly doubled over the next year,” Gerlach said.

Sleep can be a problem Poor sleep was one of the factors associated with continued use of the medications. This is despite the fact that guidelines suggest against using such drugs as long-term sleep aids. It’s believed benzodiazepines might actually worsen rather than improve sleep with long-term use. Dr. Grace Cheng is a geriatric pharmacist at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). She says that patients can become dependent on sedatives after seeing a quick improvement of their symptoms. “Benzodiazepines can be a rapid solution for debilitating symptoms, such as the inability to fall asleep and resolution of an acute panic attack, which leads to patients’ satisfaction and perceived benefits of therapy. This may result in dependence and longer duration of use. However, they do not address the chronic management of insomnia, anxiety, and depression,” Cheng told Healthline.