New federal guidelines may dramatically increase the number of people receiving the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Federal officials issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) that would stretch the existing monkeypox vaccine supply.

The new approach involves injecting a small portion of the vaccine dose intradermally or in the skin, dramatically increasing the supply.

The vaccine is currently given subcutaneously or under the skin.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the current monkeypox vaccine that enables healthcare providers to stretch the current supply up to five-fold.

This change involves giving the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine intradermally or in the skin instead of subcutaneously or under the skin, using a fraction of a single-dose vial for each injection.

“In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf said in a statement released today.

“The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all impacted individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so.”

Stretching out the doses could help the federal government protect more of the 1.7 million Americans the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates are at high risk of monkeypox.

Currently, the federal government only has 1.1 million doses of Jynneos on hand, enough to deliver two standard doses to around 550,000 people.