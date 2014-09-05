In autoimmune conditions, the body turns against itself. Now, researchers are trying an age-old trick to teach the immune system that the body’s cells and proteins are not the enemy.

Western medicine has struggled to find effective treatments for autoimmune diseases. Grave’s disease, lupus, and multiple sclerosis: None has a cure or a simple, universally effective treatment.

For 100 years or more doctors have hoped that the kind of desensitization used to treat allergies — where the immune system learns to tolerate larger and larger doses of the problem substance — would also work for autoimmune diseases. Unable to get the idea to work in practice, doctors have turned to dampening the patient’s entire immune response with medications.

But a new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, reports significant progress in retraining the immune system not to turn on itself.

University of Bristol researchers proved their method in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis (MS). They started with a “miniscule amount” of myelin, the nerve-insulating protein that the immune system mistakenly attacks in MS. Then they gradually added more, said Graham Britton, a biologist and one of the paper’s authors.

The immune system became progressively less reactive to the myelin. The same cells that had attacked myelin were retrained to recognize it as a friend, rather than a foe.

“You can convert these cells, which are being aggressive and attacking part of the body, to being protective and acting in a way to communicate with the other parts of the immune system to dampen the attack and hopefully lead to an improvement in the disease symptoms,” Britton said.

Learn More About Autoimmune Diseases »