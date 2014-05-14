Researchers have found a genetic marker associated with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). The finding could help increase the understanding of this mental disorder and aid in the development of new treatments. It is estimated that OCD affects 1 to 2 percent of the U.S. population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), OCD is one of the more disabling mental health conditions worldwide. Now, a group of researchers has identified a genetic marker that may be associated with the development of OCD. OCD is one of the least understood mental disorders in terms of causes and mechanisms. Treatment for the disorder includes antidepressants, known as SSRIs, and behavioral therapy. However, these treatments are only effective for some people. According to the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH), OCD is characterized by intrusive thoughts that produce anxiety (obsessions), repetitive behaviors engaged in to reduce anxiety (compulsions), or a combination of both. OCD can have a tremendous negative impact on daily functioning. Learn About OCD »

Protein Tyrosine Phosphokinase Associated with OCD The study, conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, appears in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. The researchers conducted a genome-wide association study, which involved scanning the genomes of more than 1,400 people with OCD and more than 1,000 close relatives of people with OCD. A significant association was identified in OCD patients near a gene called protein tyrosine phosphokinase (PTPRD).

New Medications to Treat OCD Could Be Next Lead study author, Gerald Nestadt, M.D., M.P.H., a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and director of the Johns Hopkins Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Program, told Healthline, "Genetic studies of OCD are bearing fruit. They are catching up to the studies of other conditions." "If this finding is confirmed, it could be useful, Nestadt said in a press statement. "We might ultimately be able to identify new drugs that could help people with this often disabling disorder, one for which current medications work only 60 to 70 percent of the time." According to Nestadt, the gene has already been shown in animals to be possibly involved in learning and memory, traits influenced by OCD in humans.