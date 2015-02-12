New research into the biological mechanisms of obesity suggests eating less and exercising more aren’t enough for people with long-term weight problems. The greatest threat to any species has always been starvation. When humans had to forage for their greens and hunt for their proteins, a little extra meat on a person’s bones meant things were good. The biology of modern humans evolved under that model, but now that there’s an abundance of available calories, eating too much is a threat to the more than one third of Americans who are obese. Dr. Christopher N. Ochner, an assistant professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, argues these biological underpinnings help explain why obesity is nearly impossible to overcome by simply eating less and exercising more. “We’re still designed to consume as many calories as possible,” Ochner told Healthline. “There hasn’t been enough time to change our biology.”

The Biological Effects of Obesity In a new paper in the journal The Lancet, Ochner and colleagues argue that restricting calories triggers several biological adaptations designed to prevent starvation. “These adaptations might be potent enough to undermine the long-term effectiveness of lifestyle modification in most individuals with obesity, particularly in an environment that promotes energy overconsumption,” they wrote. “However, they are not the only biological pressures that must be overcome for successful treatment.” In layman’s terms, when a person becomes obese, their body gets accustomed to its new weight. When a low-calorie diet begins, the body defends itself as if it’s in a famine, fighting not to give up its fat stores. “They physiologically begin starving to death,” Ochner said. “For someone who has sustained obesity for a period of time, at that point, the higher body weight is also stamped in.” Read More: What Causes Obesity? »