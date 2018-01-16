A new study suggests that the Medicaid expansion helped hospitals in rural areas keep their doors open. But will this be enough going forward?

The Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion drove down the uninsured rate in the United States.

Now a new study suggests that the expansion boosted the financial health of many hospitals that serve a high number of the uninsured, especially in rural areas.

Researchers found that hospitals in the 32 states and District of Columbia that expanded Medicaid were more than 6 times less likely to close than hospitals in the 18 states that said no to the expansion.

Some areas were helped more than others by the Medicaid expansion.

“The effect, in terms of the closure rates between expansion and non-expansion states, seems to be especially strong for rural hospitals,” said study author Gregory Tung, PhD, an assistant professor in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado.

Hospitals in areas with high numbers of uninsured people before the expansion also saw more benefits from the Medicaid expansion. This includes rural areas.

The reason that the Medicaid expansion helped hospitals at risk of closing is straightforward.

Hospitals are required to treat all patients that come into their emergency rooms, even those without insurance.

That means hospitals are never paid for some of the services they provide.

The American Hospital Association estimates that community hospitals provided more than $38 billion in uncompensated care to their patients in 2016.

In states that expanded Medicaid, many of the previously uninsured people now had coverage. So hospitals received payment for their services, which boosted their bottom line. This helped them stay afloat.

And Medicaid doesn’t even pay hospitals all that well.

“Even though the Medicaid reimbursement rates are not great, it is better than not being reimbursed and relying on the DSH [Disproportionate Share Hospital] payments,” Marcelo Perraillon, PhD, a study author and an assistant professor in the Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado, told Healthline.

Federal law requires that state Medicaid programs make DSH payments to hospitals that treat a large number of Medicaid and uninsured people. This is meant to help the hospitals remain financially stable and stay open.

For the study, the researchers compared hospital closures in Medicaid expansion and non-expansion states before and after the expansion.

Before 2012, there were similar rates of hospital closures in Medicaid expansion and non-expansion states.

The two groups started to diverge in 2012, after the Supreme Court decided that the Medicaid expansion should be optional for states.

After this time, closure rates declined in expansion states, while they remained high in non-expansion states.

The most recent study was published in the January issue of Health Affairs.