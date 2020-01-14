Share on Pinterest Health officials estimate that the Affordable Care Act has provided health insurance for almost 20 million additional people. Getty Images

A report states that 8.3 million people signed up for or renewed their Affordable Care Act health insurance plans during the 2020 enrollment period.

The enrollment was only about 5 percent less than last year, even with a court ruling last month that struck down the act’s individual mandate requirement.

Experts say the enrollment figure shows the popularity of the program, also known as Obamacare.

Most Republicans in Congress hate it. So does President Donald Trump and a lot of Republican governors.

But “Obamacare” refuses to die.

Repeated attempts to kill the Affordable Care Act (ACA), including a court decision last month declaring the program’s individual mandate unconstitutional, haven’t done much to blunt the health insurance program’s enrollment.

A report issued by the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services on Jan. 8 said that 8.3 million people had either signed up for or renewed ACA health plans through the Healthcare.gov site during the 2020 open enrollment period.

Included in this figure are 2 million first-time enrollees, notes Kurt Mosley, vice president of strategic alliances at Merritt Hawkins healthcare consultants.

“That shows a lot of faith in the program and in what people think they need,” Mosley told Healthline.

The enrollment numbers represented only a 5 percent drop from 2018, when one additional state — Nevada — was participating in the federal insurance exchange established under the ACA.

Nevada has since established its own insurance exchange, joining a dozen other states that have chosen to directly administer their plans. Pennsylvania is expected to be the 14th state to do so next year.

“The ACA marketplace is remarkably stable and resilient despite many policy challenges, including this court ruling,” Rachel Fehr, research assistant at Kaiser’s ACA program, told Healthline.

“Barring any other policy changes, we can expect the market to remain fairly stable. But it’s hard to predict because [the court case] could change everything,” she said.

Fehr adds that most who did drop ACA coverage last year were enrollees who earned too much money to receive tax credits to offset the cost of insurance.