Share on Pinterest There’s more outreach and programs to help people sign up during the Obamacare enrollment period that began Nov. 1. MoMo Productions/Getty Images

A new enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act marketplace opened Nov. 1.

Federal officials have launched expanded efforts to reach communities that have been hard to reach in the past.

They have also increased programs that help people sign up and decide which healthcare coverage is best for them.

You may have seen this ad or one like it in the past few days.

In it, a woman named Taylor from Indianapolis says:

“You know, I wish people knew how easy it was to get health coverage. This new law has made it so affordable I’m only paying $52 a month. But there are quality plans for even less. New law, lower prices. More people qualify at HealthCare.gov.”

The ads are appearing as a new enrollment period kicked off Nov. 1 for the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare. Enrollment is open until Jan. 15.

Advocates say this time there’s even more of an effort to reach communities where there might have been barriers to getting the word out.

“There’s more outreach in other languages, not just an English speaker or Spanish speaker,” said Cheryl Fish-Parcham, director of access initiatives at Families USA, a nonprofit, nonpartisan consumer health advocacy organization.

“In addition, there’s advertising this year in Mandarin, Chinese, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Hindi… so that’s helpful,” she told Healthline.

The Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) says it’s partnering with cultural experts to launch one of the biggest national marketing campaigns since the beginning of the ACA.

One of the goals is to target people who might have less access to healthcare.