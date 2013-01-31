Physicians are reassured that they can speak up when it comes to identifying threats of gun violence.

Doctors aren’t the most obvious choice to implement gun-control measures, but in January President Obama addressed them as part of a comprehensive plan to manage gun violence.

The president’s executive orders, unveiled just one month after the mass school shooting in Newtown, Conn., encouraged doctors to talk with patients about gun safety and clarified that the Affordable Care Act does not prohibit physicians from reaching out to the authorities if a patient threatens violence. The president also ordered that federal research on gun violence resume, asking for involvement from the secretary of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“As physicians, we know that gun-related injuries and deaths are a significant public health threat,” said Jeremy A. Lazarus, M.D., president of the American Medical Association (AMA). “The AMA hopes the national conversation about both gun laws and mental health care will lead to meaningful action that will help prevent future acts of gun violence, including many that occur in the home.”

While we don’t tend to think of doctors as participants in gun-control actions, they have front-line access to troubled patients.

“As doctors and other health professionals who see far too many people injured and killed by gun violence, we applaud President Obama’s gun violence prevention plan,” said Dr. Alice Chen, executive director of Doctors for America, an organization that supports healthcare reform. “This is an important first step in addressing this public health crisis that kills or injures 100,000 Americans every year.”