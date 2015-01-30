President Obama sketches out a $215 million plan to expand personalized treatments for cancer and other diseases.

Today President Obama revealed some of the details of a $215 million proposal to invest in precision medicine.

That’s a branch of science that focuses on treatments aimed at particular subsections of patients rather than at an average patient.

The initiative was first announced in the president’s Jan. 20 State of the Union address. It is part of the president’s proposed budget. As such, it will have to be approved by Congress.

In a fact sheet, administration officials said they will seek out 1 million Americans to volunteer their health data to help with the project.

In a White House blog post, Lindsay Holt, director of digital content for the office of digital strategy, explained that one-size-fits-all medicine doesn’t fully work.

She noted that when you order glasses, you aren’t given a generic pair. You are prescribed a custom pair designed for your eyes.