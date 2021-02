President Obama sketches out a $215 million plan to expand personalized treatments for cancer and other diseases. Today President Obama revealed some of the details of a $215 million proposal to invest in precision medicine. That’s a branch of science that focuses on treatments aimed at particular subsections of patients rather than at an average patient. The initiative was first announced in the president’s Jan. 20 State of the Union address. It is part of the president’s proposed budget. As such, it will have to be approved by Congress. In a fact sheet, administration officials said they will seek out 1 million Americans to volunteer their health data to help with the project. In a White House blog post, Lindsay Holt, director of digital content for the office of digital strategy, explained that one-size-fits-all medicine doesn’t fully work. She noted that when you order glasses, you aren’t given a generic pair. You are prescribed a custom pair designed for your eyes.

Statistics Drive Precision Medicine Precision medicine is driven by the increasing availability of genetic sequencing, as well as personal health data coming from electronic health records, electronic medical devices, and individual smartphones. With the rise of genetic screenings, doctors can look at both patients’ DNA and the particular biological characteristics of their cancerous tumors. It has become clear a patient with one disease signature can respond quite differently from another person with a different manifestation of the same disease. Because the current medical system has been based on the idea of an average patient, existing systems have made it difficult to divide patients into smaller groups based on genetics and environment. “What is needed now is a broad research program to encourage creative approaches to precision medicine, test them rigorously, and ultimately use them to build the evidence base needed to guide clinical practice,” Drs. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes for Health, and Harold Varmus, director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI), wrote in an editorial today in the New England Journal of Medicine.