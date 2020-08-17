Share on Pinterest A new study found that deaths from COVID-19 were about

A new study found that the death rate COVID-19 in NYC at its peak was about 70 percent of the 1918 flu pandemic.

This is despite a century of medical breakthroughs.

The H1N1 influenza pandemic, also known as the Spanish Flu, lasted from February 1918 until April 1920.

The number of deaths in New York City during the first two months of the COVID-19 outbreak was about 70 percent as deadly as the peak of the 1918 H1N1 influenza outbreak in the city, according to a newly published study .

The study, which was published August 13 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, compared all-cause deaths during 61-day periods at the peak of the flu epidemic in 1918 and early in the spring of this year.

Researchers found that the number of deaths during both periods were more similar than people may expect after a century of medical innovation.

The team of researchers included an emergency room physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, a scholar from Yale School of Medicine, and another from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

For the study, they examined public data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 1918, there were 31,589 deaths among the 5,500,000 residents, meaning about 287 deaths per 100,000 people.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York, there were 33,465 deaths among 8,280,000 residents. This means there were 202 deaths per 100,000 persons.

Generally regarded as the worst pandemic in modern history, about 500 million people around the world contracted the virus and it killed about 50 million globally, including 675,000 in the United States.

To date, COVID-19 has been responsible for more than 170,000 deaths and over 5.4 million infections in the United States.