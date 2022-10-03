They said this could be particularly impactful for communities with lower levels of nutrition literacy.

They said having these health indicators on the front of packages may help people make healthier food choices more easily and more quickly than ever.

White House officials released a 44-page report that was presented at their recent Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

The Food and Drug Administration is researching the potential benefits of having a star rating system or traffic light rating system on the front of food packages instead of on the back.

Choosing packaged foods that fit into a healthier lifestyle could become easier sooner rather than later.

Amy Gorin, MS, RDN, is an inclusive plant-based registered dietitian and nutritionist who tells Healthline she thinks front-labeling would make a big difference in raising awareness about nutritional information in packaged foods.

“This label would summarize important nutritional information in a meaningful way for grocery shoppers and encourage them to take a few seconds to compare nutritional information between products,” she said.

Amy Reed, MS, RD, CSP, LD, is a pediatric dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She agrees the new labeling system would be helpful.

“The recommendation to use a recognized symbol to indicate the health of a product will lead to improved accessibility of those with low health literacy,” she says.

Lon Ben-Asher, MS, RD, LD/N, a nutritionist at Pritikin Longevity Center in Florida, told Healthline putting the nutritional labels on the front of the package is a step in the right direction.

“Currently, food manufacturers can market and include a lot of information on the front of the package in order to attract the attention of the consumer. However, there is not much, if any, recourse for false advertisement and the majority of any legal responsibility remains on the back of the package,” he said.

“Placing the nutritional labels on the front of the package will provide more transparency to the consumer and help prevent manufacturers from duping the public,” Ben-Asher added.

Amy Bragagnini, MS, RD, CSO, an oncology nutrition specialist at Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center in Michigan and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says adding nutritional info to the front of food packages is one more way to make consumers more informed of the products they are purchasing.

“Busy people usually try to get in and out of the grocery store in a timely manner. If nutrition labels are easily accessible on the front of products, they may have an easier time comparing products without having to stop and turn items around,” Bragagnini told Healthline.

Take yogurt, for example.

“I would encourage my patients to choose a yogurt that has a relatively low amount of added sugar. Because there are so many brands/types of yogurt, it could take a significant amount of time to cross-compare products. Front labels would make that work a lot easier for the consumer,” said Bragagnini.

“But in the end, consumers need to understand the sheer basics about nutrition before they can make informed decisions about the food they are buying,” she added.

“I would encourage people to seek out counsel from a registered dietitian to best help inform folks about what aspects of the nutrition label may be of highest interest to them,” Bragagnini suggested.

However, there are some issues with nutrition labels on the front of packaging.

“Some concerns about the front of package labels are that there are so many factors in determining the health of a food,” noted Reed. “Also, what is healthy for one individual may not be healthy for another.”

For example, a child under 2 years of age is encouraged to have more healthy sources of fat for brain development, but an adult is encouraged to have fewer sources of fat in their diet, Reed said.