Experts say we’re nowhere close to achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 in the United States.

In addition, a new study suggests that antibodies developed during an infection may only last for a few months.

Experts say personal behaviors, such as wearing masks, washing hands, and physical distancing, are the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

More than 3 million people in the United States have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, and more than 136,000 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins.

With so many people contracting the new coronavirus, you might be tempted to think we’re close to achieving herd immunity protection, which would help stop the virus from spreading.

But experts Healthline spoke with say we’re not even close. To get there, we would need 60 to 70 percent of the population to get an infection.

“We are a ‘traveling to Mars length’ away from achieving herd immunity,” said Dr. Gregory A. Poland, an expert on vaccines and a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

“What we do know is that the majority of Americans have not been infected. We’re very, very far from the majority,” added Gypsyamber D’Souza, PhD, a professor of epidemiology and international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Maryland.

“There are hot spots where the outbreak has been heavier, but even in the most heavily exposed places we know about so far, nowhere, no city has gotten anywhere close to herd immunity,” D’Souza told Healthline.

“Very few places have antibody levels greater than 20 percent, and herd immunity is likely to require around 60 percent protection,” noted Dr. David W. Dowdy, who’s also an associate professor of epidemiology and international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“Take Italy and look at the hardest hit city. They’ve done seroprevalence studies. It was 12.6 percent,” Poland told Healthline. “An uncontrolled number of deaths and yet it only reached about 13 percent. That’s a long way from 70 percent.”