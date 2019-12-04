Share on Pinterest Norovirus is easy to contract, but it can be difficult to recover from. Getty Images

A norovirus outbreak shut down an entire Colorado school district right before Thanksgiving.

Experts say norovirus is highly contagious and difficult to shake.

Tips on how to avoid the illness include thoroughly washing hands and staying away from people who are sick.

Dozens of schools in western Colorado are finally reopening this week after a suspected norovirus outbreak.

On its Facebook page, the Mesa County Valley School District 51 assured the community that its school buildings and buses had been thoroughly disinfected.

Students at the initial school began getting sick around Nov. 14. Then other schools began falling like dominoes.

A week before Thanksgiving, officials quickly closed all 46 schools in the district to try to reduce the spread of the outbreak among its 22,000 students.

This is the time of year we hear more about norovirus. And the illness can be brutal.

“When you have norovirus, the very dramatic symptom people have is often violent vomiting that hits you pretty suddenly,” said Amesh Adalja, MD, a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America and a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security in Baltimore, Maryland.

“You have nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, and it usually lasts 24 to 48 hours,” he told Healthline. “It can be a pretty grueling 24 to 48 hours.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the virus sickens millions of people each year. The very young, older people, and those with other illnesses are most vulnerable to severe dehydration.

Each year, as many as 71,000 people are hospitalized. Between 500 and 800 die.

“What’s very striking about norovirus is that it’s very highly infectious. And if you’re exposed to it, there’s a very high likelihood you could be infected by it, even if you’re in good health,” Adalja said.