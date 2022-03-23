Share on Pinterest Researchers are one step closer to developing a nonhormonal birth control pill for men, according to findings announced at a meeting of the American Chemical Society. Studio Firma/Stocksy United Scientists made progress in potentially developing a nonhormonal birth control pill for men.

New research in mice found that an oral male contraceptive was effective at preventing pregnancy, and didn’t produce significant side effects.

Current birth control options for men include condoms, vasectomy, or abstinence. Human trials for the drug are expected to start later in 2022. Preliminary research in mice could put scientists one step closer to developing an oral, nonhormonal form of birth control for men. The research was presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society and detailed that in mice, a nonhormonal male contraceptive was effective at preventing pregnancy, and didn’t produce obvious side effects. “Scientists have been trying for decades to develop an effective male oral contraceptive, but there are still no approved pills on the market,” Md Abdullah al Noman, researcher and graduate student at the University of Minnesota said in a press release. “We wanted to develop a nonhormonal male contraceptive to avoid… side effects.”

What the study found The research presented at the American Chemical Society found that the nonhormonal male contraceptive called YCT529 was able to make mice sterile without side effects. The same mice were then able to impregnate other mice four to six weeks after they had stopped receiving YCT529. Human trials of the drug are expected to take place later in 2022, but the experts who spoke with Healthline caution the same results might not necessarily be seen in humans.

Few options for men Right now, the birth control options for men include male condoms, vasectomy, or abstinence. Condoms aren’t always effective and are single-use. Vasectomy is a surgical procedure and reversals of vasectomy can be expensive and not always work. By contrast, there are numerous birth control options available for women, including the implant, IUD, shot, patch, ring, and pill. “In women, there are lots of barrier methods because there are more options in the female reproductive tract to either block egg release or sperm transport. In men, you either have to snip sperm at the source with a vasectomy or plug the exit point with a condom,” Dr. Jesse Mills, director of the Men’s Clinic at UCLA told Healthline. He says part of the reason a male oral contraceptive doesn’t already exist is due to side effects, and motivation from men to take it. “The main barrier is finding an effective pill with minimal side effects and the enthusiasm for men to take such a pill. In committed relationships, this will work out well and men will likely be up for taking a pill. But, our track record as a gender for assuming birth control responsibility is not stellar. Women overwhelmingly outnumber men for going through surgical sterilization procedures even though a female tubal ligation is far more invasive than a vasectomy,” he said.