The FDA is warning consumers about a potentially dangerous product marketed as a treatment for a wide range of diseases.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning people not to purchase or drink certain products sold online as a medical treatment for autism, HIV or AIDS, cancer, and other conditions.

The products — known as Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, MMS, Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Protocol, Water Purification Solution (WPS), among other names — have caused potentially life-threatening side effects, the agency said in a news release .

“Consumers should pay careful attention to FDA warnings when it comes to consuming any product,” said Dr. Teresa Amato, chair of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, New York.

“Currently, Miracle Mineral Solution has absolutely no usage for a medical indication,” she said.

When mixed according to package directions, the products become chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent.

The FDA said consumers have experienced serious side effects after drinking these products, ranging from severe diarrhea and vomiting, to low blood pressure caused by dehydration.

“The reports are concerning because the substances mentioned have potentially high toxicity when ingested, and have no scientific evidence to support their use to cure any illness,” said Dr. Diane Calello, executive medical director at the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System, part of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

“If you drink concentrated bleach, you can burn your insides and cause a life-threatening injury,” she explained.

In 2010, the FDA issued a similar warning about Miracle Mineral Solution/Supplement.

Over the past five years, poison control centers in the United States have seen more than 16,000 cases related to these products, with 8 deaths, reports NBC News.

Dr. Nicole Berwald, chair of emergency medicine at Staten Island University Hospital in Staten Island, New York, said there have also been “cases reported in the medical literature where serious, life-threatening effects of sodium chlorite toxicity have been described.”

The FDA advises people who have experienced any health problems after ingesting one of these products to seek immediate medical attention.