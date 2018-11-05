But being an active nonsmoker is still the best option.

Share on Pinterest Sitting isn’t expected to cause as many health problems as smoking. Getty Images

Thanks to social media, popular headlines can make headway across the globe in a matter of hours, like ones claiming that sitting is as bad as smoking.

But experts point out that taking a seat is still not as bad as inhaling smoke filled with harmful chemicals into your lungs.

Although it’s a catchy headline, the actual science shows that while sitting isn’t the best for you, it’s not nearly as bad as smoking.

In a recent study, researchers from around the world found that sitting may not be as bad as the media makes it out to be.

The American Journal of Public Health study states that adults typically spend nine hours per day sitting. This is largely due to many jobs becoming more dependent on computers.

According to the study, those who sit less than four hours per day have fewer adverse health effects compared to those who sit for more than eight hours per day.

Despite this, the adverse effects of sitting aren’t equal to those involved with smoking.

This falsified idea has “been propagated in a number of different circles, including the scientific community and the media,” said Matthew Buman, PhD, Arizona State University College of Health Solutions associate professor and a study author.

Buman believes this headline was likely meant to be helpful and “to try to make people aware that sitting can be harmful for you. But some have taken it and sensationalized it to equate those two, as if sitting is just as bad for you as smoking is. Which doesn’t really add up.”