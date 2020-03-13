Share on Pinterest Countries around the world are preparing for an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Misinformation about COVID-19 is spreading online, including many fake cures or treatments for the disease.

At least seven companies have been warned by the Food and Drug Administration for fraudulent products to treat COVID-19.

The products cited in these warning letters include teas, essential oils, tinctures, and colloidal silver.

As anxiety over the potential spread of the novel coronavirus has increased, so have the fake treatments and cures for COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.

This prompted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to send warning letters this week to seven companies for selling “fraudulent COVID-19 products” that claim to prevent or treat the disease.

The FDA approval process requires companies to show that their products not only work the way they say they do, but also that they are safe. This involves backing up their claims with well-designed scientific studies.

None of the companies warned by the FDA have gone through this process.

The agencies issued letters to Colloidal Vitality LLC, GuruNanda LLC, Herbal Amy Inc., Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, The Jim Bakker Show, Vivify Holistic Clinic, and Xephyr LLC dba N-Ergetics.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn said in a news release that the agency “considers the sale and promotion of fraudulent COVID-19 products to be a threat to the public health.”

The agency will continue to monitor online sources for other fraudulent products, “especially during a significant public health issue such as [the novel coronavirus].”

The warning letters are just the first step. The agency said it will take additional steps against companies if they continue to market unapproved products.

The FTC is also warning consumers about email and phone scams related to COVID-19.

This includes emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), or other government agencies.