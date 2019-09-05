Share on Pinterest A new study on “womanscaping” and the risk of STDs is trimming old unfounded fears. Getty Images

New research published in the journal PLOS ONE reveals that women who wax or shave their pubic hair do not appear to have a higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Researchers studied 214 female college students, finding 98 percent of participants said they practiced some kind of pubic grooming .

. 54 percent reported they practiced “extreme” grooming (complete removal of pubic hair) within the past year.

Participants were tested for incidences of just two common STDs: gonorrhea or chlamydia.

Ten percent of the students received a positive test result for either of those two conditions.

New research out this week reveals that women who wax or shave their pubic hair — a practice sometimes referred to as “womanscaping” — do not appear to have a higher risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

This pushes back on somewhat alarmist past studies and news headlines that hinted at a link between pubic grooming and risk for conditions like gonorrhea.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

To interrogate the suggestion of past findings that women who practiced this kind of grooming stood at a higher risk for these kinds of STDs, the research team out of Ohio State University surveyed 214 female college students who visited a location on campus where they filled out a questionnaire about their grooming and sexual behavior.

The researchers also asked for the students’ consent to receive results of their STD tests, according to a press release.

For the purpose of this study, the researchers defined “extreme” grooming as the complete removal of pubic hair on a weekly basis at least in the past year or at least six times in the past month.

They then looked for incidences of just two common STDs: gonorrhea or chlamydia.

The results? Nearly 98 percent of those who participated said they practiced some kind of pubic grooming, while 18 percent and 54 percent reported they practiced “extreme” grooming in the past month and the past year, respectively.

Additionally, they found that just 10 percent of the students received a positive test result for either of those two conditions.

“We were surprised that grooming was so prevalent,” said lead author Jamie Luster, who was an Ohio State graduate student in public health at the time of the research.

Luster told Healthline that she and her team were struck by how common extreme grooming was, given that it was reported as a regular practice in the past year by more than half of those who participated.

When it comes to why past researchers might have gravitated to finding a link, Luster — who’s currently a researcher at University of Michigan — added she “can’t say for certain where the rationale” came from.

“There’s a theory that grooming and STDs are actually both influenced by another factor, making the two appear to be linked. We addressed this by adjusting for how frequently women reported having sex, race, income, and education, all of which could be this third factor,” she said.

Dr. Raquel Dardik, a gynecologist at NYU Langone Health, said that there are many “nonscientific articles” floating around in the discourse on this topic. She added that in research evidence-based literature, there “are no good quality, adequate sample size articles” that claim a connection between shaving pubic hair and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Dardik, who was not affiliated with this work, said that if you just do a search for research on this topic, not much comes up.

She cited one recent study from 2016 out there that showed only a “self-reported measure of shaving and STIs, in which many confounding variables could be playing a role.”

“One can postulate many theories to explain this, but it is all theories with no evidence-based research,” she added.