There’s been some concern about the use of abortion-derived fetal cell lines in the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the Roman Catholic Church has issued a statement saying that it is “morally acceptable” to receive the vaccine.

Experts say no fetal tissue is involved; the cells are grown in laboratories.

Taking the first COVID-19 vaccine available to you will help us get the pandemic under control much more quickly.

There’s been some controversy surrounding the use of fetal cell lines in the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, on March 2, leaders in the Roman Catholic Church released a statement saying that it’s “morally acceptable” to receive the vaccine.

The statement further suggested that, if one has the ability to choose, it’s preferable to take the one with the least connection to these cell lines.

In practical terms, this means choosing the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson uses fetal cell lines in the production of its vaccine, whereas Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna do not.

The statement concluded by saying: “While we should continue to insist that pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion-derived cell lines, given the world-wide suffering that this pandemic is causing, we affirm again that being vaccinated can be an act of charity that serves the common good.”