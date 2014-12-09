The Ebola virus is still on the rampage in Sierra Leone, with 80 to 100 new cases reported each day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of deaths from the current Ebola virus outbreak has reached 6,113. The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the Ebola outbreak over in Spain and the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the same time, the WHO said, while the number of new Ebola cases is stable or declining in Liberia and only slightly increasing in Guinea, they are still soaring in Sierra Leone, with 537 new confirmed cases in the last week of November alone. Read More: The World’s Ten Deadliest Diseases » Ebola took the lives of three doctors in West Africa last week: Dr. Aiah Solomon Konoyeima, Dr. Tom Rogers, and Dr. Dauda Koroma. Rogers was a surgeon at the Connaught Hospital, the main referral unit in the capital, Freetown. He was reportedly being treated at the British-run Kerry Town Ebola treatment center. Koroma died at the Hastings Treatment Center, which is run by local Sierra Leone medics. This brings the number of deaths of Sierra Leonean doctors to ten.

Health Workers Strike in Sierra Leone According to a health official in a CBS report, senior doctors in Sierra Leone went on strike Monday to demand better treatment for health workers who become infected with Ebola. The association representing junior doctors asked the government to make sure life-saving equipment, such as dialysis machines, is available to treat infected doctors. The government reportedly said that a special treatment unit for healthcare workers will open soon. In a separate development, the U.N. Mission in Liberia said that a member of its military personnel has tested positive for Ebola. The patient is receiving treatment in Monrovia. This is the third Ebola case in the U.N. Mission. In its annual report on malaria, the WHO said the number of people dying from malaria has been cut almost in half since 2000. However, progress is being threatened by the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which has had a "devastating impact" on malaria treatment and the rollout of a malaria control program. In Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, many inpatient clinics are closed and attendance at outpatient facilities is a fraction of rates seen before the outbreak. The WHO has called for temporary control measures, including giving malaria drugs to all patients with fever and carrying out mass treatment in areas hard hit by both Ebola and malaria.