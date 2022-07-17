Share on Pinterest Scientists are looking into the possibility of time-released vaccines. Marco Govel/Stocksy United Photo



Scientists are looking at utilizing time-released microparticles to develop “self-boosting” vaccines.

The vaccines could help eliminate the need for booster shots.

The technology could be used on vaccines for a variety of illnesses from COVID-19 to influenza.

Experts say they could also help keep people vaccinated in under-served nations and communities.

People have become well-acquainted with booster shots during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some are on their fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

But what if you could get a vaccine once that would boost itself? It’s not as wild as it sounds.

Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are exploring a new drug delivery system that could work by using tiny microparticles shaped like coffee dispenser pods to administer drugs in the bloodstream at staggered times — anywhere from days to months later.

They wrote about their findings in the journal Science Advances. The technology is still in the early laboratory stages and will need to go through animal and human testings.

If it works, this technology could profoundly affect everything from vaccines to cancer drugs to biological medications that require consistent and regular delivery. These include insulin.

“The current work out of MIT provides unique and early proof-of-concept data supporting the timed release of drugs or vaccines,” said Dr. Armand Balboni, the chief executive officer of Appili Therapeutics and former staff officer at the U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“While much more needs to be done to prove that this approach works in the clinic, this technology could reduce the need for multiple shots and the prime-boost approach, which is currently used for most vaccines,” Balboni told Healthline.

That “prime-boost” approach should be familiar to COVID-19 vaccine recipients. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines required two shots before a person was initially considered “fully vaccinated.”

With this technology, the immune system could get primed on the initial dose and then microparticles could release a second and final dose at an appropriate time in the future.

“We believe these particles have the potential to create a safe, single-injection, self-boosting vaccine in which a cocktail of particles with different release times can be created by changing the composition,” Robert Langer, ScD, a senior study author and a professor in MIT’s biological engineering department, said in a press release. “Such a single injection approach has the potential to not only improve patient compliance but also increase… immune responses to the vaccine.”

“It’s a classic example of the sort of out-of-the-box, ingenious problem-solving that MIT has long prided itself on, and a telling exemplification of the clever approaches being pioneered among many drug delivery technology teams,” added Dr. J. Wes Ulm, a physician and medical researcher as well as an MIT alumnus.