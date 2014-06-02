What challenges do the millions of people who have beaten cancer face as survivors?

Here’s a statistic to smile about: the number of cancer survivors in the U.S. is expected to surge from today’s 14.5 million to nearly 19 million by 2024, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). More people are beating cancer, but what do their lives look like when they reach survivor status?

According to an article published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, cancer incidence rates have been on the decline for the past decade, but the number of cancer survivors is growing because of early detection and more effective treatments.

The report said that the three most common types of cancer in men who’ve had the disease are prostate cancer (43 percent), colorectal cancer (9 percent), and melanoma skin cancer (8 percent). In women, 41 percent of women who have ever had cancer have had breast cancer, while 8 percent have had uterine cancer and 8 percent have had colorectal cancer. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death and the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in both men and women, but it has a lower survival rate.

In 2024, the report said that the distribution of common cancers will probably be about the same as it is today.

The report also found that 64 percent of cancer survivors were diagnosed five or more years ago, and 15 percent were diagnosed with the disease more than 20 years ago. It also states that 46 percent of cancer survivors are over the age of 70, while 5 percent are under the age of 20. Most people who have survived prostate cancer—that’s 62 percent of survivors—are over the age of 70, but only 32 percent of melanoma survivors are in that age group.

By January 1, 2024, there will be about 19 million people—9.3 million men and 9.6 million women—who are cancer survivors, the report stated.

“The growing number of cancer survivors in the U.S. makes it increasingly important to understand the unique medical and psychosocial needs of survivors,” said Carol DeSantis, MPH, an epidemiologist with the ACS and lead author of the report.

“Despite the fact that awareness of survivorship issues has increased, cancer survivors face numerous, important hurdles created by a fractured health care system, poor integration of survivorship care, and financial and other barriers to quality care, particularly among the medically underserved,” she added. “An important first step in addressing these challenges is to identify ‘best practices’ for the delivery of quality post-treatment cancer care.”