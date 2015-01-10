Caregivers are frustrated by a lack of answers, but public awareness is growing and research money is flowing.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is pumping more than $30 million over the next five years into the study of a rare brain disease. It causes unusual behavior in patients as their frontal lobes shrink.

The disease, called frontotemporal dementia (FTD), is actually a range of disorders that include memory loss and behavior problems. Only 50,000 to 60,000 Americans are known to have FTD.

Behavioral variant, or bvFTD, is the most common form. It causes a person to act inappropriately in social situations. The patient may say inappropriate things, behave in a sexually aggressive way, lose interest in personal hygiene, or overindulge in food, alcohol, or tobacco.

One of the biggest problems is that FTD is difficult to diagnose. Many family members and caregivers confuse the symptoms with those of depression, or simply having a bad attitude, particularly at the onset.

Three of the NIH grants are for about $6 million each and will be used to help scientists focus on better diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Researchers will look at genetic mutations for both inherited FTD and inherited ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. A fourth grant includes money earmarked for the study of all rare diseases.

Unlike dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease or other disorders, FTD can strike someone as young as 20. Onset usually occurs when a person is in their 50s or 60s. Most people live between six and eight years after diagnosis, although death can occur within two years or as long as 20 years after diagnosis.

Sometimes FTD comes with aphasia, which is the inability to understand language and, eventually, to communicate at all. Many people with FTD become unable to care for themselves and require 24-hour care in a facility.

Read More: Healthline Writer Describes Caring for His Father with FTD »