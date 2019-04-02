Share on Pinterest Researchers do say that pregnant women shouldn’t be too alarmed by the findings. The chances of miscarriage are still relatively small. Getty Images

Pregnant women who work at least two night shifts a week may be at an increased risk of miscarriage, although the chances of a miscarriage are still relatively small.

Researchers in Denmark came to that conclusion after studying data of almost 23,000 pregnant women to see how evening work impacted the chance of a miscarriage between the 4th and 22nd weeks of pregnancy.

The researchers found that among women more than eight weeks pregnant, those who worked two or more night shifts in the past week had a 32 percent greater risk of miscarriage than pregnant women who didn’t work the so-called swing shift.

The risk increased with the number of night shifts worked each week, as well as the number of consecutive night shifts worked.

“Women working night shifts are exposed to light at night, which disrupts their circadian rhythm and decreases the release of melatonin. Melatonin has been shown to be important in maintaining a successful pregnancy, possibly by preserving the function of the placenta,” Dr. Luise Molenberg Begtrup, study author and researcher at the Department of Occupational and Environmental Medicine at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital in Denmark, told Healthline.

However, the researchers said pregnant women shouldn’t be alarmed by their findings.

“Working night shifts seems to carry an increased risk of spontaneous abortion — but the magnitude is not alarming. Among 100 women with night shifts we would expect one extra case than among women only working day shifts, namely in the range of five rather than four spontaneous abortions after gestational week eight,” Molenberg Begtrup said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , working at night or working long hours has been related to preterm birth, menstrual disorders, and miscarriages.

Working at night can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, which helps regulate hormones in pregnancy.

Dr. Shannon Clark, an associate professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, said the amount of sleep needed during pregnancy varies.

“Women do require more sleep during pregnancy, particularly in the first and third trimester,” she told Healthline. “Fatigue is more evident in these trimesters when compared to the second trimester, when many women experience more energy. As to exactly how many hours a day is needed, it varies from woman to woman based on her baseline needs when not pregnant.”