Share on Pinterest NY Jets Running Back Tevin Coleman and his wife Akilah with their two children. Images Provided by Tevin Coleman

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman and his wife Akilah carry the sickle cell trait.

The couple’s four-year-old daughter Nazaneen lives with sickle cell disease.

To spread awareness, they are speaking out about sickle cell disease.

During his time as a college football player at Indiana University, New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman began feeling the effects of carrying the sickle cell trait (SCT), an inherited blood disorder that affects 8 to 10 percent of African Americans, according to the American Society of Hematology.

“I worked really hard and I was having a lot of symptoms – cramping and my body locking up and I couldn’t finish any practices,” Tevin told Healthline.

While most people with SCT don’t experience symptoms, heat stroke, dehydration, and muscle breakdown can occur in those who engage in intense exercise.

“If a carrier is extremely challenged like a football player would be, and they play for a very long time in hot weather, they may be affected. However, there is variation,” Dr. Dana Shani, a hematologist at Lenox Hill Hospital, told Healthline.

For instance, Tevin’s wife Akilah is also a carrier of the SCT, however, she has not experienced symptoms.

“I always knew I had the trait; my mom made sure I knew I had it,” Akilah told Healthline. “I just thought it was part of my genetic makeup and didn’t know the possible severity down the line.”

Because the Colemans both carry the gene, any child they have together has a 25 percent chance of being born with sickle cell disease (SCD), a serious blood illness that causes the production of abnormal hemoglobin, which helps carry oxygen throughout the body. Complications of SCD include acute chest syndrome, overt stroke, silent stroke, learning disabilities, and damage to organs.

“The disease doesn’t worsen over time, but because most of the organs – the heart, the kidneys, the lungs – are getting less and less oxygen supply, they may start functioning less. The spleen can get so affected that there is no function of the spleen,” said Shani.

When the Colemans had fraternal twins in 2017, their daughter Nazaneen was diagnosed with SCD and their son was born with the trait. Since 2006, all states in the U.S. are required to provide universal newborn screening for SCD.

“This provides the potential for early intervention, such as penicillin prophylaxis to prevent pneumococcal disease, and education for the family and/or caregivers,” Dr. Kim Smith-Whitley, head of research and development at Global Blood Therapeutics, told Healthline.

When their daughter was diagnosed, the Colemans made it their priority to learn as much about the disease as possible.

“It’s hard because [Nazaneen] doesn’t understand sickle cell right now because she’s so young, so that’s why we have to just communicate every day and ask her how she feels, does she have any pain,” Tevin said.

They focus on keeping her hydrated, fed well, and properly rested; something Akilah calls her “beauty sleep.” The couple also stresses encouragement.

“Anytime she does go to the doctor or to the hospital, after, we make sure she has a party with cake and a present for her to open – something she has to look forward to after those visits and so she’s still happy,” said Coleman.

Practicing a positive attitude is also their way of helping the family cope.

“Sickle cell does not stop her, it has some [limitations] and as long as we stay proactively in front of it, she can still do everything she wants to do. I want her to still feel like can still live a fulfilling life,” said Akilah.

She also works hard to protect Nazaneen’s mental health.

“I don’t want her to have to recover from her childhood or feel like it was traumatizing or that she didn’t have parents who were her advocates…or feel like she’s a burden on us. I want her to embrace that this is part of who she is,” she said.