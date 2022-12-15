Share on Pinterest Experts say simple, daily tasks can be good New Year’s resolutions for children. Stereo Shot/Stocksy United Pediatricians have some tips to help make New Year’s resolutions fun for kids of all ages.

Rewarding or coaching children on their successes and failures should be approached differently by age group.

Children as young as preschoolers can learn to set goals and form healthy habits. The time around New Year’s Day is often one of celebration and many use it to reflect and take stock. It’s also a time of new beginnings, which has naturally led to the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions. In the spirit of the season, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released a list of healthy goals for children, from preschoolers up through teenagers. So what did they recommend and what do experts think about it?

Framing resolutions around goals Many of the resolutions suggested by the AAP leave the definition of success somewhat vague. They start with phrases such as “I will try to…” and “I’ll do my best to…” That’s no accident. While specific goals that include measurable criteria and a deadline are frequently suggested for adults, experts say that a little leeway can help prevent children from becoming discouraged. Dr. Daniel Ganjian, FAAP, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, told Healthline, “Such language helps prevent perfection paralysis, where children feel like [they] have to do something 100 perfect perfectly, or otherwise it’s worthless.” Dr. Gina Posner, a pediatrician at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, California, thought the careful language was beneficial as well. “A lot of times people will give up if they fail. If you say, ‘I will try’, it helps give you a little wiggle room to fail and then try again,” Posner told Healthline. The AAP recommends picking out resolutions together as a family. Experts believe that this can help create a more positive experience. Dr. Connie Bartlett, a pediatrician with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California, told Healthline, “[It’s best] to model good behavior as a family and work together to achieve collective success.”

Examples of New Year’s resolutions for all ages In contrast to the way many adults approach their resolutions, the AAP’s recommendations are designed to build healthy, lasting habits as opposed to completing a set task. For preschoolers, they recommend goals centered around daily activities such as eating, socializing, and practicing hygiene. Examples include: I will try new foods when I can, especially all different colors of vegetables.

I will do my best to be nice to other kids who need a friend or look sad or lonely.

I will wash my hands after going to the bathroom and before eating. For kids ages 5 to 12, the goals start to include some decision-making power for the child and are more adaptable to a variety of scenarios. Examples include: I will try to find a physical activity (like playing tag, jumping rope, dancing, or riding my bike) or a sport I like and do it at least three times a week.

I will drink water every day. I will keep soda and fruit drinks only for special times.

I will tell an adult about bullying that I see or hear about and do what I can to help keep school safe for everyone. For teenagers, the goals reflect their lives and the new choices and risks they can be expected to encounter. Examples include: I will resist peer pressure to try cigarettes, e-cigarettes, drugs, or alcohol.

I agree not to use a cell phone or text message while driving and to always use a seat belt.

When faced with a difficult decision, I will talk about my choices with an adult whom I can trust.