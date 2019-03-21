Share on Pinterest Preeclampsia now affects 1 in 20 pregnant women. Getty Images

A new urine test developed by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center could accurately and rapidly diagnose preeclampsia in earlier stages of pregnancy.

That, in turn, could lead to earlier treatment of the potentially deadly ailment.

That’s what researchers are reporting in a new study published in Lancet’s E-Clinical Medicine .



Preeclampsia is a condition characterized by high blood pressure and unique proteins in urine. It’s one of the world’s deadliest pregnancy complications.

Rates have increased over the past two decades. Now, it affects 1 in 20 women during their pregnancies.

Reducing risks for mothers and babies means detecting potential problems as soon as possible. If the new test receives approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it could arm doctors with an affordable tool to prevent adverse pregnancy outcomes.

“This test could have a major impact on the health of pregnant women and their babies worldwide,” Dr. Kara Rood, lead study author and maternal-fetal medicine physician at the Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline. “By providing a timely and accurate diagnosis, it allows a patient’s doctor to provide closer observations to pregnancies complicated by preeclampsia.”

Experts say the test’s simplicity and accurately would be a game-changer for pregnant women with preeclampsia.

“We are very encouraged by the first clinical trial results of this diagnostic test,” Eleni Tsigas, chief executive officer of the Preeclampsia Foundation, told Healthline. “We’ve been watching its development for several years and are hopeful that strong results in a confirmatory larger clinical trial across diverse healthcare settings will eliminate the current ambiguity that often surrounds preeclampsia diagnosis.”