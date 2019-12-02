Share on Pinterest The new procedure uses sound waves that target, heat, and destroy problematic prostate tissue. Getty Images Researchers have unveiled a new technique using ultrasound to treat prostate cancer.

The procedure known as TULSA doesn’t involve surgery and has minimal side effects.

The technique is already available for clinical use in Europe and has received initial permission from U.S. regulators to test the device. A new procedure using ultrasound techniques may soon be available to treat prostate cancer without the complications of surgery. The new outpatient procedure has shown promise and carries minimal side effects — all without making a single incision. It could also help treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlargement of the prostate). “There are two very unique things about this system,” Dr. Steven S. Raman, a professor of radiology and urology as well as director of prostate MR imaging and interventions and prostate MR research at the University of California at Los Angeles, said in a statement. “First, you can control with much more finesse where you’re going to treat, preserving continence and sexual function. Second, you can do this for both diffuse and localized prostate cancer and benign diseases, including benign hyperplasia.” Researchers presented their work this week at a meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. The research hasn’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal.

Seek and destroy The method is known as MRI-guided transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA). It involves inserting a device into the urethra. Once it’s in place, it uses sound waves that target, heat, and destroy problematic prostate tissue. The process takes place in an MRI scanner and is controlled automatically by a software algorithm that can make adjustments during the procedure. Doctors are on hand to assess and monitor the treatment, which lasts an average of 51 minutes. “Unlike with other ultrasound systems on the market, you can monitor the ultrasound ablation process in real time and get immediate MRI feedback of the thermal dose and efficacy,” Raman said. “It’s an outpatient procedure with minimal recovery time.” In a trial with 115 men with a median age of 65, researchers say they saw promising results. After a year of treatment, prostate volume was reduced from 39 cubic centimeters to less than 4 centimeters. On top of that, 80 percent of study participants saw their clinically significant cancer eliminated while 65 percent had no evidence whatsoever of cancer. “We saw very good results in the patients with a dramatic reduction of over 90 percent in prostate volume and low rates of impotence with almost no incontinence,” said Raman. An added bonus of TULSA is that, as a minimally invasive procedure, it can be repeated if the first treatment isn’t effective. It’s also compatible with traditional, more aggressive forms of treatment such as surgery and radiation therapy.