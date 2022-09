Share on Pinterest Medical experts say lifestyle habits are key to managing type 2 diabetes. Maskot/Getty Images Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study.

They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments.

Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and exercise programs. The drug tirzepatide (Mounjaro), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in May 2022, was found to help achieve blood sugar control and weight loss goals faster than other types of diabetes medications in a new study. Research presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Sweden showed that for adults who took injectable doses of tirzepatide instead of Rybelsus or daily insulin: Blood glucose targets were reached four weeks sooner.

Weight loss goals of a 5% reduction in weight were achieved in 12 weeks rather than 24 weeks.

Achieving A1c levels of less than 7% took about 8 weeks as compared to 12 weeks.

Achieving A1c levels of less than 6.5% took 12 weeks as compared to 16 to 24 weeks. “Even a small amount of weight loss, 5 to 10 percent, can dramatically improve your blood glucose numbers,” Lauren Sepe, a clinical nutritionist at Kellman Wellness Center in New York, told Healthline. Mounjaro mimics two natural insulin-releasing and appetite-suppressing hormones in one injection. Because of the effects of the drug on blood-sugar levels and weight loss, adults with type 2 diabetes could also have fewer long-term complications than those not taking it, researchers said.

Managing type 2 diabetes Reducing sugar and carbohydrate intake is essential, but managing diabetes isn’t as simple as cutting certain items out of your diet. Lori Chong, a registered dietician at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, offers the following suggestions for managing weight and blood sugar. Calories matter but so does food quality – ultra-processed foods tend to promote inflammation, alter the gut microbiome, and are low in fiber and micronutrients.

A lower carb diet can help manage blood sugar but not so low in carbohydrates that we sacrifice fiber. Fiber is crucial to your overall health.

Try to avoid the cycle of weight loss and weight gain. When this happens, blood sugar control and heart health tend to worsen.

Exercise is essential but not to burn calories. We need physical activity for blood flow and to maintain or improve muscle mass. With diabetes, blood sugar isn’t the only concern. It can also impact heart, kidney, eye, and nerve health. Because it can be hard to make diet changes, Chong suggests working with a registered dietitian for personalized advice. She said it is essential to make changes that are sustainable over time.