Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study.

They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments.

Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and exercise programs.

The drug tirzepatide (Mounjaro), which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in May 2022, was found to help achieve blood sugar control and weight loss goals faster than other types of diabetes medications in a new study.

Research presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting in Sweden showed that for adults who took injectable doses of tirzepatide instead of Rybelsus or daily insulin:

Blood glucose targets were reached four weeks sooner.

Weight loss goals of a 5% reduction in weight were achieved in 12 weeks rather than 24 weeks.

Achieving A1c levels of less than 7% took about 8 weeks as compared to 12 weeks.

Achieving A1c levels of less than 6.5% took 12 weeks as compared to 16 to 24 weeks.

“Even a small amount of weight loss, 5 to 10 percent, can dramatically improve your blood glucose numbers,” Lauren Sepe, a clinical nutritionist at Kellman Wellness Center in New York, told Healthline.

Mounjaro mimics two natural insulin-releasing and appetite-suppressing hormones in one injection. Because of the effects of the drug on blood-sugar levels and weight loss, adults with type 2 diabetes could also have fewer long-term complications than those not taking it, researchers said.