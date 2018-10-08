Medical professionals are trying new therapies in an effort to reduce cancer treatment side effects such as lack of appetite and nerve problems.

Share on Pinterest Aromatherapy is one of the new treatments being used by cancer patients to combat the side effects of chemotherapy. Getty Images

Chemotherapy is often the best weapon against cancer.

But chemo comes at a cost, with common side effects that include fatigue, hair loss, nausea, appetite changes, and nerve and muscle problems.

There’s also “chemo brain” — a loss of concentration and focus.

Each can represent a barrier to effective treatment.

“Patients will have better survival if they are able to complete the chemotherapy regimens that have been studied and shown to be effective,” Dr. Roshni Rao, chief of the breast surgery program at Columbia University Medical Center in New York, told Healthline.

“When patients are unable to tolerate the treatments advised, it can increase the risk of the cancer returning or spreading.”

Lack of appetite is a common side effect of chemo, one that can prevent cancer patients from providing their body with the fuel it needs to fight the disease.

“The prevailing symptom described by patients undergoing chemotherapy is a persistent metallic flavor or aftertaste, with or without food intake,” Susan Duncan, a Virginia Tech cancer researcher, told Healthline. “This can last for hours, weeks, or even months after the completion of treatments.”

To overcome taste- and smell-related abnormalities (TSA) caused by chemotherapy, Duncan and Aili Wang, a research associate in Virginia Tech’s food science and technology department, turned to lactoferrin, a protein found in saliva and milk.

Combined with drugs proven effective in preventing nausea, lactoferrin can improve weight loss, depression, and diminished nutritional intake, the researchers concluded.

“Our research shows that daily lactoferrin supplementation elicits changes in the salivary protein profiles in cancer patients — changes that may be influential in helping to protect taste buds and odor perception,” said Duncan, whose study was recently published in the journal Food & Function.

“By suggesting lactoferrin as a dietary supplement, we can reduce TSA for many patients, restoring their ability to enjoy foods during a time in which nutrition can play a key role in their recovery.”