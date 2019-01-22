Researchers say the vaccine is effective against the sexually transmitted disease and can build “herd immunity” in a community. Share on Pinterest Experts say it’s important for teens to get the HPV vaccine because the virus can cause a number of different cancers. Getty Images The cancer-preventing vaccine that protects against human papillomavirus (HPV) is effective and can even offer “herd immunity” to a community.

That’s according to a 10-year study recently published in the journal Pediatrics.

“Previous studies conclusively show the HPV vaccine protects girls and boys from getting infected with HPV,” Cynthia Leifer, PhD, associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at Cornell University in New York, told Healthline. “This study adds to evidence showing that the vaccine also protects unimmunized adolescents, thus is beneficial through community immunity too,” Leifer said.

The effectiveness of the vaccine in a community setting further validates its importance for pre-teens, she adds. “Girls and boys who receive the vaccine are protected from the strains of HPV contained in the vaccine, and this stops them from spreading the disease. The more adolescents that are vaccinated, fewer exposures occur to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals,” Leifer said.

However, despite the study’s findings, it’s not enough to rely on community immunity to protect your child, Leifer says.

“Even though this is good news, it is important to remember that the most effective way to protect your child is to get her or him immunized,” she said.



What parents need to know In general, the sooner teens and pre-teens get vaccinated, the better. “It is critical for parents to understand that to protect children from HPV infection, and girls from potential cervical cancer later in life, that their child needs to be vaccinated prior to any exposure to HPV, thus any sexual contact,” Leifer said. “While pre-teens may not be sexually active yet, they need to get vaccinated now.”

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, HPV is so widespread that the majority of sexually active people will contract one or more strains in their lifetime.

HPV infections can go undetected or present themselves as genital warts. HPV can lead to associated cancers for women, including cervical, vaginal, vulvar, anal, and oropharyngeal cancers. For men, HPV can lead to anal, penile, and oropharyngeal cancers.



Concerns about sexual conduct Despite the effectiveness of the 4-valent and 9-valent HPV vaccine types, vaccine rates in the United States remain low compared to other countries, such as Australia.

“There is a passive resistance [when it comes to vaccinating boys] and more vocal concern that the vaccine would promote sexual promiscuity, which I find ridiculous,” Dr. Nanette Santoro, a professor and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, told Healthline.

Parental concerns about sexual conduct in many cases trump concerns over risks of HPV and associated cancers.

“It is easy for parents to say their child does not need the HPV vaccine because s/he is not sexually active yet, or will abstain from sexual activity,” Leifer said. “However, the reality is that not all sexual contact is consensual, and individuals can contract HPV even when entering a monogamous relationship because their partner may have been exposed. Therefore, all adolescents should receive the HPV vaccine,” she said. Leifer adds there’s an important question every parent should ask themselves. “If there were a vaccine against breast cancer, don’t you think women would line up to get it? This vaccine prevents HPV, which is known to cause cervical cancer. Vaccinating girls should be a no-brainer,” she said.

Protecting the next generation “I have always thought [the vaccine] should be routine. There are data that it prevents cancers, and that’s enough for me,” Santoro said. Leifer shares similar sentiments, followed with the concern that because of the vaccine’s stigma of being associated with a sexually transmitted disease, even if it were part of routine immunizations, she suspects many parents would request exemption. So, how do we get parents to consent to the vaccine? Researchers are working to determine the best method of breaking this barrier to eliminating HPV and associated cancers. In a recent national study regarding messaging on HPV, it was found most effective to discuss the possibilities of cancer prevention as well as the safety and side effects. Researchers also suggest healthcare providers discuss any concerns in greater detail with parents. After all, experts say, the more information parents have about the effectiveness and safety of the HPV vaccine, the more it makes sense to immunize their child. This targeted type of messaging will help decrease stigma and increase understanding about the importance of HPV vaccination in the community setting.