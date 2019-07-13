Researchers say understanding the role our genes play in multiple sclerosis risk can help us understand the disease better.

Share on Pinterest Research into possible genetic components of multiple sclerosis may help develop treatments for the disease. Getty Images

Researchers are delving deeper into the role genes may play in a person’s risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS).

“We think the genetic contribution to risk for MS is probably about 30 percent or so,” Bruce Bebo, PhD, executive vice president of research at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, told Healthline. “So, in the case of identical twins, if one has MS, the other gets it about 30 percent of time.”

“The rest of the risk is coming from environment exposures and (other) factors,” he noted.

Bebo said the data suggests that if “a first-degree relative has MS, then your risk is around 5 to 10 fold higher than general population’s.”

“While this sounds scary,” Bebo added, “the risk in the general population is very low.”

Researchers speculate that in the near future this information could also be used to derive personalized approaches to treatments.

Studies have shown that MS is most prevalent in individuals of northern European ancestry and carries substantial heritability. But, it takes rare variants to coexist in order to create MS.

One analysis, published in Nature in May, evaluated more than 47,000 cases of genome-wide association studies called GWAS. Focusing on T cells, B cells, and monocytes, this research identified more than 50,000 unique associations with common human traits.

An extensive analysis published by the International Multiple Sclerosis Genetics Consortium in Cell in 2018 reviewed 68,000 cases and identified more than 200 genetic variants associated with the risk of MS.

Using a different approach, researchers took a look at the association between genes and MS using exome sequencings. Results from 132 people with MS in 34 different families identified 12 candidate genes and suggested pathways for disease.

“This is an interesting study by a respected team that adds information to the body of evidence related to the genes that make people susceptible to developing multiple sclerosis,” explained Bebo. “Ultimately, this kind of work will contribute to efforts to understand what goes wrong in the disease and how to fix it and even prevent it.”