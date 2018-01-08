Subchondroplasty involves an injection of bone substitute. Advocates say it’s easier, less invasive, and has a quicker recovery time.

Hip replacement surgery has come a long way in the past couple of decades, with faster recovery times and lower risk of complications. It’s also become a lot more common, particularly for younger patients.

But a new procedure may make some of those operations unnecessary.

It involves a technique that’s been used in place of some knee replacements for the past couple of years.

A few orthopedic surgeons are now beginning to utilize a procedure that uses a compound to fill voids in damaged hip joints, rather than swapping out that joint for an artificial one.

The procedure, called Subchondroplasty, can’t be used for everyone needing a hip replacement.

However, allowing some patients to avoid a full replacement could mean a shorter recovery time, less invasive surgery, and fewer people needing multiple hip replacements. In particular, that’s likely to be the case for younger patients.

If arthritis has progressed too far, it may simply not be possible to save the joint and replacement may still be necessary, said Dr. Kelton Vasileff, an orthopedic surgeon at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

But if there’s just edema bruising the bone underneath the cartilage, or cysts forming in the bone as a reaction to damage to the joint, the new procedure could be an easier, faster option.

“It’s not necessarily an either-or or instead-of question,” Vasileff told Healthline.

He compared whether to go with the new procedure or a traditional knee replacement to the decision of whether to repair or replace a car tire.

“If the tread of the tire is bald, then just patching the tire isn’t going to fix it,” he said, “but if there’s a small hole in it, just fixing it can work.”

Vasileff said he first began performing the Subchondroplasty procedure around six months ago.

He estimates he’s done close to 10 procedures since then.

He’s the only surgeon doing the procedure at Ohio State and one of only a handful across the country.