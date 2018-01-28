A patch that reinforces the heart after a heart attack seemed to work well in a recent clinical trial involving pigs. How will it work in humans?

A heart attack can leave lasting damage on the heart muscle of a person. Researchers are hoping a new patch can help the heart to mend after such a cardiac event.

Jianyi “Jay” Zhang, MD, PhD, the chairperson of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Biomedical Engineering, created human cardiac muscle patches and tested them in pigs.

“One of the things that happens after a heart attack, where a significant amount of heart muscle is damaged, is that the shape of the left ventricle changes — often leading to dilation to help make up for the loss of function… increasing the stress of the rest of the heart muscle, which long-term negatively affects the efficiency of heart pumping activity,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist from Minnesota who wasn’t involved in the study.

“Left ventricular dilation can even lead to heart valve leaks (mitral valve specifically) because the supporting structures for the valve get distorted by the change in shape of the left ventricle,” she told Healthline.

The patch helps prevent all that.

Each patch is about 1.5 inches by 0.80 inches in size and is about as thick as a dime.

When Zhang and his team transplanted two patches into the injured pigs’ heart, it significantly improved function in the left ventricle. That’s the major pumping area of the heart.

The patches reduced the size of damaged tissue as well as apoptosis (cell death) in the scar area.

The researchers also found that the patches didn’t start heart arrhythmia, which is a serious complication.

Placing the patches requires open-heart surgery.