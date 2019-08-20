Researchers say the discovery could lead to better understanding of chronic pain and chemotherapy-related pain.

Share on Pinterest Scientists say the newly discovered organ is a network of meshlike cells under the skin. Getty Images

Have you heard the old saying, “There is nothing new under the sun”?

Well, apparently there could be something new just under your skin.

That’s according to researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden who say they’ve discovered a new pain-sensing organ.

“We call it the nociceptive glio-neural complex. It is not a very catchy name, but it explains its function and cellular structure,” Patrik Ernfors, PhD, a professor in the department of medical biochemistry and biophysics at the Karolinska Institute and the study’s chief investigator, told Healthline.

The findings were recently published in the journal Science.

Researchers describe the newly uncovered organ as a meshlike network of Schwann cells with tentacle-like extensions. Situated just under the surface of the skin, they wrap around the ends of pain-sensing cells.

The scientists tested the role of those specific Schwann cells using mice.

“We initially did not look for the possibility that there could be a new sensory organ in the skin, so this was a big surprise,” Ernfors said.

“We were studying other questions using research tools that allowed us to see these cells, and realized in those studies that pain-detecting free nerves in the skin were not ‘free’ but covered with these specialized cells,” Ernfors explained.

“This led us to ask if they could have a function in pain detection, so we generated genetic models that allowed us to test this. And to our surprise, activating these glia cells led to a pain response,” he added.