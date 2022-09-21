Share on Pinterest Experts say Omicron boosters will more directly target the current variant. Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Experts expect the common side effects of the new Omicron booster to be similar to previous COVID-19 shots.

The side effects include fatigue, headache, fever, skin redness, and muscle pain.

The experts note that the new booster might be more effective at preventing serious illness because it targets the current circulating variants more precisely.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has a somewhat different set of typical symptoms than other versions of the disease.

However, the possible side effects of new vaccines specifically targeting Omicron are not likely to differ from those associated with previous vaccines and boosters.

In August, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency-use authorization to a pair of new booster shots, developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna . Each targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the latest Omicron (BA.4 and BA.5) variants of the novel coronavirus.

“Having a more specific spike protein for the immune system to look for should make the vaccine more effective at preventing infection and severe disease with the currently circulating variants,” Kristen Nichols, PharmD, a senior content management consultant for the clinical effectiveness sector at healthcare consultants Wolters Kluwer, told Healthline. “Also, since the immune system will now recognize two similar variations, it may be more efficient at also recognizing new variants.”

The “bivalent” booster vaccines became available to the public in early September. That’s not long enough to compile real-world data on the boosters’ side effects. But clinical trial research submitted to the FDA found that side effects of the Omicron booster were similar to the symptoms of other COVID-19 vaccines.

The most common side effects from the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 booster were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, joint and muscle pain, chills, axillary swelling and tenderness, nausea/vomiting, skin redness and swelling at the injection site, and fever.

Dr. Marisa Montecalvo, an infectious disease expert at NYC Health and Hospitals-Metropolitan and Westchester Medical Center, reported that “55 to 75 percent of people develop pain at the injection site, and a small percentage of people (5 percent) may have swelling or redness at the injection site.”

More serious but rare side effects of previous COVID-19 vaccines have included anaphylaxis and other severe allergic reactions, myocarditis, pericarditis, and fainting. FDA officials said it’s possible that similar problems could arise from the newest vaccine boosters as well.

“The risk of myocarditis/pericarditis is rare and continues, as with previous vaccines, to be seen primarily among adolescents and young adult males,” Montecalvo told Healthline.

“The risk after a booster dose appears to be lower than that after the primary series of vaccines,” she added.