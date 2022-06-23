Share on Pinterest Experts say a healthy diet is one way to counteract symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Nicola Harger/Stocksy The American Gastroenterological Association has released guidelines that call for personalized treatments for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Among other things, the recommendations spell out when to use traditional treatments, new medications, or over-the-counter drugs.

Experts add that people with IBS can sometimes manage symptoms without drugs with dietary and lifestyle changes. Researchers have encouraging news for people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). New guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association specifically spell out when to use traditional therapies, new drugs, or over-the-counter medications to treat IBS. The new guidelines outline a more personalized approach for treating people with approved drug treatments for IBS with constipation or IBS with diarrhea. According to the association, IBS is one of the most common disorders of both intestines, affecting up to 35 million people. It’s distinctly different from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). While both have similar symptoms, IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder while IBD is considered an autoimmune disease and associated with chronic inflammation, which can result in significant damage to the gastrointestinal tract if left undiagnosed. The new IBS guidelines are intended to guide doctors in offering a more personalized approach, based on someone’s symptoms. “We have so many treatment options, we can now take a targeted treatment approach to patient symptoms,” Dr. Shahnaz Sultan, a study author and an associate professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, said in a statement. “It’s very important for patients to be open about their IBS symptoms and just as important for gastroenterologists to set realistic expectations for this chronic disease to ensure the best quality of life for their IBS patients.” The association says IBS symptoms can include stomach pain, diarrhea, stomach bloating, constipation, and cramping. Although not life threatening, IBS can be associated with a significant decrease in quality of life, often leaving people self-conscious to participate in everyday activities. IBS affects individuals regardless of race, age, or gender, but it’s most common in women and younger people.

Reaction from an expert “The new guidelines are not as new as they are more methodical that delineates different treatment options for different variations of IBS,” Dr. Raphael Kellman, a specialist in integrative and functional medicine at the Kellman Wellness Center in New York City, told Healthline. “However, diet and the use of probiotics and prebiotics are glaringly missing,” Kellman added. “The microbiome diet can significantly help many patients with both forms of IBS.” Kellman told Healthline there can be more factors when it comes to recommended treatments than the recommendations necessarily spell out. “There are several underlying factors that are the root cause of IBS, including things like food sensitivities, an imbalanced gut microbiome, or even dysregulation of neurotransmitters,” Kellman noted. “Many people are familiar with the neurotransmitter, serotonin, as people who suffer from depression often are prescribed SSRIs or selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, to help boost serotonin levels,” Kellman said. “However, it’s estimated that nearly 95 percent of all the serotonin in the body is found in the digestive tract. It plays a crucial role in the communication between the gut and the brain, as well as the regulation of motility, sensitivity, and secretion of fluids in the gut.” “Research has shown that people with higher-than-normal levels of serotonin often suffer from diarrhea while people with lower-than-normal levels of serotonin suffer from constipation. Therefore, stress can affect digestion and GI function,” she added.