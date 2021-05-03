Share on Pinterest The new guidelines ease rules on training and prescription limitations for opioid addiction medications. Jose Jonathan Heres/Getty Images

New federal guidelines are loosening restrictions on prescriptions for the opioid addiction medication buprenorphine.

The new rules ease training requirements and lift some limits on how many people a medical professional can prescribe the drug.

Experts say the new guidelines will help save lives, although they say more still needs to be done.

The Biden administration has released new guidance that makes it easier for some doctors and other medical practitioners to prescribe potentially life-saving opioid treatment medications.

Previous guidelines required health workers to receive additional training, including an 8-hour course for physicians and a 24-hour course for all other medical professionals, to prescribe buprenorphine – known more commonly under the brand name Suboxone – to people addicted to opioids.

A low participation rate in the training program has meant that in some places people with opioid addictions could not find someone to prescribe the drug.

“Waivered providers can only prescribe buprenorphine to a limited number of patients at a given time and must comply with or certify to other requirements,” Lindsey Vuolo, MPH, vice president of health law and policy at the Partnership to End Addiction, told Healthline. “The number of patients that a waivered provider can prescribe to at any given time ranges from 30 to 275 patients, depending on the provider’s prescribing history. There are no other medications for which healthcare providers can only prescribe to a limited number of patients.”

The new guidance relaxes the training requirements for healthcare workers treating 30 people or fewer, although it keeps them in place for those seeking to treat up to 275 people.

Nearly 50,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2019, the most recent year for which there’s data , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Substance use disorder is a disease that affects the whole person and often can have impacts on patients’ overall health. One goal of this policy change is to encourage providers in primary care settings to screen, diagnose, and treat opioid use disorder patients that they may encounter in their practices,” said Alexis Geier-Horan, MPP, vice president of governmental relations for CleanSlate, a provider of individualized, medication-assisted treatment of opioid addiction.

“This change facilitates emergency room and other healthcare providers who briefly encounter opioid-dependent patients in settings such as the ER, ICU, and outpatient clinic in starting patients on the medication and then referring them to specialty care,” Geier-Horan told Healthline.