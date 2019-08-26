Share on Pinterest The FDA has proposed new graphic warnings be added to cigarette packages and ads in an effort to reduce smoking in the United States. Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed a new rule that would require cigarette packages and ads to feature realistic color images that show some of the adverse health effects of smoking.

The proposal features 13 different warnings highlighting a range of health risks related to smoking, such as head and neck cancer and fatal lung disease.

The proposed warnings would take up the top 50 percent of the front and rear panels of cigarette cartons. Additionally, these labels would comprise at least 20 percent of the area at the top of cigarette ads.

The addition of similar graphic ads have effectively helped to reduce smoking rates in other countries.

The FDA is hoping a picture truly is worth a thousand words.

The organization recently announced a proposed new rule that would require packages and advertising for tobacco products to feature photo-realistic color images that show some of the adverse health effects of smoking.

This would be the most significant change to cigarette labels in 35 years, fulfilling a requirement put forth by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, according to an FDA press release .

“While most people assume the public knows all they need to understand about the harms of cigarette smoking, there’s a surprising number of lesser-known risks that both youth and adult smokers and nonsmokers may simply not be aware of, such as bladder cancer, diabetes and conditions that can cause blindness,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said in the release.

Once put into effect, the warnings would take up the top 50 percent of the front and rear panels of cigarette packs. Additionally, these labels would comprise at least 20 percent of the area at the top of cigarette ads.

The warnings would be required to appear on packages and in advertisements 15 months after a final rule is issued.

This proposal came after a judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued an order directing the FDA to publish the proposal this month and issue a final rule in March 2020.

The proposal is open for public feedback through Oct. 15. Right now, the proposal features 13 different warnings highlighting a range of health risks related to smoking, such as head and neck cancer and fatal lung disease.

The images aren’t easy to look at. That’s the point. They’re meant to starkly lay out the high health risks smoking can present.

These new warnings would be impossible to miss, says Dr. Michael Ong, professor in residence of medicine and health policy and management at UCLA Health.

“The current traditional, plain box warning is small enough that it can be easily ignored,” Ong told Healthline. “These graphic warnings will take up a larger amount of cigarette packaging, which makes it harder to ignore.”

Dr. Humberto Choi, a pulmonologist who leads the smoking cessation program at Cleveland Clinic, told Healthline these warnings can be powerful.

“The most impactful ones are of patients who have suffered severe illnesses directly related to smoking, like cancer and heart disease. The pictures cover most of one of the sides of a pack of cigarettes, so it is hard to miss it even if you don’t take the time to read the text,” Choi said.

“Obviously, the goal is to be as impactful as possible to remind smokers of the dangers of smoking,” he said.