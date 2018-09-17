Single-dose drug alleviates flu symptoms more efficiently than Tamiflu. When will it be available?

As the United States braces for what’s likely to be another deadly flu season, a drug that could kill the virus faster than current medications has inched closer to becoming available to U.S. consumers.



The results of a clinical trial of the drug, developed in Japan and requiring just a single dose, were published last week.

Baloxavir marboxil, which goes by the brand name Xofluza in Japan, was shown to alleviate flu symptoms in 54 hours and, most exciting for infectious disease experts, to likely have a significant effect on cutting down on the transmission of the virus.



The drug is currently up for “priority review” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A decision is expected from the FDA by December 24, although it isn’t clear how soon after that it could be on pharmacy shelves if it does get approval.



The 54 hours to eliminate symptoms isn’t different from that of Tamiflu, the most similar drug currently available. However, Tamiflu typically requires five days of twice-daily doses to eliminate symptoms, during which time the virus can still be spread to other people.



Baloxavir, on the other hand, requires just one dose. And it has an antiviral effect within one day of that dose that’s almost 100 times greater than Tamiflu, according to Dr. Frederick Hayden, who led the clinical trial at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.



“The thing that’s the most impressive to me in our study was the magnitude of the antiviral effect, much greater than placebo and significantly greater than (Tamiflu),” Hayden told Healthline. “That gives me some hope that this drug will be effective in reducing flu complications and perhaps in reducing transmission.”

