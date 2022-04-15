Share on Pinterest Fitbit watches will now have a new program that monitors heart rhythms for atrial fibrillation. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Federal regulators have cleared a new algorithm for use in Fitbit watches.

Google says the new program checks for symptoms of atrial fibrillation by monitoring heart rhythms.

Experts note that the new Fitbit algorithm is part of a growing wave of technology that allows individuals to monitor their health on a daily basis.

The world of wearable devices to help detect a potentially dangerous irregular heartbeat is about to expand.

Google officials have announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company’s use of an algorithm that allows its Fitbit watches to pick up on atrial fibrillation, or AFib, the most common arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat.

People often describe AFib as a rapid “fluttering” of their heart that can leave them feeling weak. Sometimes, however, there are no symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that by 2030, some 12 million people in the United States will have AFib. The danger is that AFib can make your risk of having a stroke five times higher.

In their statement, Google officials say their photoplethysmography or PPG-based algorithm can assess your heart rhythm in the background while you’re sitting still or even asleep. If it detects a rhythm that could be AFib, you’ll get an alert.

That’s when you should let your doctor know so your health team can assess what’s going on.

“I think these devices are a good thing… because they bring more awareness,” said Dr. Randall K. Wolf, an arrhythmia specialist at the DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center at Houston Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

“The standard of care has been an EKG (electrocardiogram) in a doctor’s office. But that’s a spot check and not very good at telling us whether someone has an intermittent arrhythmia,” Wolf told Healthline.

“So if we can detect that stroke risk and treat it, we can decrease the stroke rate. That’s a big advantage because strokes are devastating,” he added.

Wolf refers to the technology fueling the devices as part of a burgeoning market.

The Apple Watch also detects arrhythmias and KardiaMobile is a wallet-sized personal EKG device that lets you measure your heart rate and rhythm and capture the data on your smartphone.